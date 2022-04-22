DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires Shares of 3,525 AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,257.7% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,325,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,882 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 652,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,916 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,887,000 after acquiring an additional 71,146 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,897 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 227,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 446,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. 94.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

In other news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $142,623.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 80,003 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,069. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock opened at $24.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $930.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.89.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Profile (Get Rating)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.