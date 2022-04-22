DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 120.1% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Karen A. Brophy sold 350 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $64,963.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 445 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.80, for a total transaction of $82,236.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,166 shares of company stock worth $9,667,457. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXST opened at $170.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.17. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $192.84.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.93%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $187.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

