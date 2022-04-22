DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 131,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $300,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on MGP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.63.

Shares of NYSE MGP opened at $41.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $43.19.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.52 million. MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 3.97%. MGM Growth Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.75%.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

