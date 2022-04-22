DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,069,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,587,000 after buying an additional 193,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,795,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137,371 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,734,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,314,000 after purchasing an additional 400,948 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in nVent Electric by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,638,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,292,000 after purchasing an additional 179,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,533,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,903,000 after purchasing an additional 133,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

NYSE NVT opened at $36.22 on Friday. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $28.27 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.53.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently commented on NVT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Vertical Research raised nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $138,815.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Profile (Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.