DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $106,000 Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,668 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ATUS. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 571.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities cut Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altice USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

