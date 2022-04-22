DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $29,000 in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 42,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 48,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 969.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,608,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,476,000 after buying an additional 1,458,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the third quarter valued at $513,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GT opened at $13.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.98.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber ( NASDAQ:GT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.86.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving equipment, and mining and industrial equipment under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

