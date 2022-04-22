DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Invests $31,000 in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Terex during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Terex by 237,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Terex in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Terex from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Terex from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

In other Terex news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TEX opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $32.11 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $42.33.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Terex had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $990.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

