DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $70,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,005 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INMD. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of InMode by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,042 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,699,000 after acquiring an additional 88,915 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,176,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $28.54 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.30 and a 1 year high of $99.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.92.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. InMode had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 46.14%. The company had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

