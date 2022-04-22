DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases Shares of 680 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 49.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Crane by 215.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. 69.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $109.36 on Friday. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $114.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day moving average of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Crane ( NYSE:CR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. Crane had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 13.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Crane’s payout ratio is 25.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

