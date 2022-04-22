DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sonos were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Sonos in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Sonos by 824.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sonos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Sonos by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SONO opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joanna Coles sold 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $25,077.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,908.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 97,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,440,248.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,596 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,960. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

