DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,291 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 6,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $7,742,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BFAM. StockNews.com began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $131.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 113.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.97. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.41 and a 12-month high of $171.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.16 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

