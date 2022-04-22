DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,285 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 83.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 468 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 684,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,172,000 after purchasing an additional 49,834 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB opened at $78.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $351.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.12 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DLB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In related news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $100,237.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 1,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total transaction of $138,859.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.