DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 33,900 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 33,900 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $503,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $24.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.44. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.71) by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.41) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers PYRUKYND (mitapivat) an activator of both wild-type and a variety of mutant pyruvate kinase, PK, enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946 that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hemolytic anemias and other indications.

