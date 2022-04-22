DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $68,000 Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,171 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in NOV during the third quarter worth about $132,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth approximately $155,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, IRON Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NOV in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. 94.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.92 and a beta of 2.00. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is -30.77%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet raised shares of NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.67.

NOV Company Profile (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.