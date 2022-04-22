DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Takes $99,000 Position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MATX. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Matson in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Matson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Matson by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Matson news, SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.18, for a total value of $41,599.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Branton B. Dreyfus sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.21, for a total transaction of $541,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,437 shares of company stock worth $4,518,297 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MATX opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.00. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.65 and a 12-month high of $125.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.85 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Matson had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 71.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 26.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is 5.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Matson from $98.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

