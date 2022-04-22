DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target Cut to $52.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $41.16 and a 1 year high of $69.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,689 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,396,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 404,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

