DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) PT Lowered to $53.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barrington Research from $72.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.22.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $53.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,700,553 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $987,514,000 after buying an additional 709,095 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,383,822 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $660,831,000 after buying an additional 46,064 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 7,184,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,179 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,436,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $303,288,000 after purchasing an additional 733,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,452,530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $248,406,000 after purchasing an additional 482,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

