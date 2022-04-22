DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $46.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $71.00. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.55. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.16 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.17.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $235,146,000 after buying an additional 109,108 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,459,000 after buying an additional 454,358 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 118.8% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 151,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 27.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 45,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

