Derek Andersen Sells 12,844 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) CFO Derek Andersen sold 12,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $418,072.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,093,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,592,969.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $329,691.80.

Shares of SNAP stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $47.79 billion, a PE ratio of -89.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

