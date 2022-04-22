Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,784,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $144,934,000 after buying an additional 235,653 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at $101,187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 281,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 100.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 114,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.3% during the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 198,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

NYSE:DIN opened at $77.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.26. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

