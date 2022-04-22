DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Up to $28.93

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.93, but opened at $30.40. DMC Global shares last traded at $27.86, with a volume of 96 shares.

BOOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DMC Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.46 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $507.44 million, a P/E ratio of -113.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.26.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $71.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DMC Global by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 64,769 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $275,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in DMC Global by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 37,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in DMC Global by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after purchasing an additional 177,807 shares during the last quarter.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.