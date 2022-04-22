Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 545.97 and a beta of 1.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.20.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NARI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 86.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after purchasing an additional 82,802 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 40.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the third quarter worth about $267,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

