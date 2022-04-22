Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $608,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,654,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,549,410.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ NARI opened at $87.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 545.97 and a beta of 1.76. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.20.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $119.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
About Inari Medical (Get Rating)
Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
