Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock Position Trimmed by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.11% of Dropbox worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 30,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 100,125 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after buying an additional 23,376 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Dropbox by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,121,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after buying an additional 245,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 41,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The firm had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $296,947.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315 over the last ninety days. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dropbox (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.