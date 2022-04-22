DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.33

DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.16, with a volume of 247 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DTM. Mizuho raised their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,555,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,923,000. Institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile (NYSE:DTM)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

