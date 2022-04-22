Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.81

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$20.81 and last traded at C$20.84, with a volume of 276115 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.45.

DND has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$26.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$35.16. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.45.

Dye & Durham ( TSE:DND Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$109.63 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Dye & Durham Limited will post 1.2799998 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Dye & Durham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.68%.

About Dye & Durham (TSE:DND)

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

