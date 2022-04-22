Edward T. Lee Sells 2,950 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH) Stock

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RH stock opened at $337.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.98 and its 200 day moving average is $488.46. RH has a twelve month low of $313.85 and a twelve month high of $744.56.

Get RH alerts:

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 85.67% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 26.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RH shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on RH from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered their price target on RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on RH from $480.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RH has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.76.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in RH by 2,300.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,596,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RH by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 59,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,561,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in RH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in RH in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,829,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.