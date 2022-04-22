Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.22

Enact Holdings, Inc. (NYSEARCA:ACT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.12, with a volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.67.
About Enact (NYSEARCA:ACT)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enact (ACT)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Enact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.