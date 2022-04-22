Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $406,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,000.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,683 shares of company stock worth $8,084,777. 12.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $70.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.62% and a negative net margin of 108.39%. Enanta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.75.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.