Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Enova International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,011 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enova International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enova International by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 699 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enova International by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,983,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Enova International by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Fisher sold 7,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $300,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $63,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENVA. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Enova International from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Maxim Group raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Enova International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE ENVA opened at $38.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 11.64 and a quick ratio of 11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.49. Enova International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.04 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $363.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.24 million. Enova International had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 24.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

