Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.3% of Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,647,000 after buying an additional 10,243 shares during the period. Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $2,983,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,178,823 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $343,660,000 after buying an additional 39,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.45.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $280.81 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

