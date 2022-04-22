Eric Levenhagen Sells 22,590 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) insider Eric Levenhagen sold 22,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $622,354.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Eric Levenhagen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Eric Levenhagen sold 59,349 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.63, for a total value of $1,639,812.87.

On Thursday, February 17th, Eric Levenhagen sold 31,031 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $883,762.88.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.57. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.55 and a twelve month high of $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 12.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 8,363 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

SNCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

