Family Firm Inc. Buys 742,022 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Family Firm Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2,241.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,128 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 742,022 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 1.7% of Family Firm Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,085 shares of company stock valued at $30,047,365 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

