FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FARO Technologies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,024,000 after acquiring an additional 45,714 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies in the third quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on FARO Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

FARO opened at $46.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $847.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $90.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.06.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.02 million. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. FARO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

