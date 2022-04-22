FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Stock Holdings Boosted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 252,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,617 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.53% of FB Financial worth $11,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,436,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial during the 4th quarter worth $8,292,000. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $42.41 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $34.99 and a 1 year high of $48.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.05.

FB Financial ( NYSE:FBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. FB Financial had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 31.03%. The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.13%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stephens increased their target price on FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on FB Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

