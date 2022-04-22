Fine Capital Partners, L.P. Purchases 125,000 Shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,885,802 shares in the company, valued at $12,697,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fine Capital Partners, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 55,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,950.00.

On Thursday, April 14th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 100,000 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, for a total transaction of $422,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 15,094 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $60,225.06.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.15. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.86 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.47.

Hemisphere Media Group ( NASDAQ:HMTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 5.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hemisphere Media Group during the third quarter valued at about $138,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,743,000 after buying an additional 31,999 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 35.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 71.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HMTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hemisphere Media Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc operates as the Spanish-language media company. The company operates Pantaya, a subscription streaming service of Spanish-language media with approximately million subscribers; Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.1 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

