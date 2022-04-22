First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of First American Financial worth $10,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 10,582.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $93.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

FAF stock opened at $60.88 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $57.36 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.53. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

