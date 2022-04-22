First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Holdings Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,536 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Man Group plc grew its position in First BanCorp. by 14,806.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,161,228 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146,729 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,802,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 404.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,621,827 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

In other First BanCorp. news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBP stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

