First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) by 170.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,918 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in First Busey were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Busey by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,995,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after acquiring an additional 49,354 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Busey by 11.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,871,000 after buying an additional 116,537 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 2.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 577,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,236,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Busey by 44.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 536,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,205,000 after buying an additional 164,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Busey by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113 shares in the last quarter. 45.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BUSE opened at $24.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.79. First Busey Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.92.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.47 million. First Busey had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 10.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BUSE shares. Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

