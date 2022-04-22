Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 2,216.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

FWRD stock opened at $95.24 on Friday. Forward Air Co. has a 1 year low of $80.56 and a 1 year high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.12. Forward Air had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $459.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Forward Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Forward Air from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Stephens raised Forward Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Forward Air has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

