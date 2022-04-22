FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Issued By Wedbush

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Meta Platforms in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the social networking company will post earnings of $11.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $11.68. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Cowen reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Erste Group cut Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.63.

NASDAQ FB opened at $188.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.60 and its 200 day moving average is $283.26. Meta Platforms has a 12 month low of $185.58 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $511.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total value of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887,737 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $17,413,576,000 after buying an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,709,316,000 after buying an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,629,910,000 after buying an additional 950,662 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

