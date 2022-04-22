Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 908,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 645,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after buying an additional 19,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 497,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,594,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 352,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,336,000 after buying an additional 18,383 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.98. Getty Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $26.79 and a 1 year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 40.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 120.59%.

GTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

