GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GDRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GoodRx from $41.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.42 and a quick ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.82, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of -0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07. GoodRx has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $48.05.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $213.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.51 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoodRx will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of GoodRx by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 208.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoodRx in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in GoodRx by 275.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GoodRx (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.