Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,176 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Great Elm Group worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEG. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 381,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 81,970 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group during the third quarter worth $363,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Shares of GEG stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95.

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Profile (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.