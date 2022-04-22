Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Greif were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Greif by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Greif in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Greif alerts:

In related news, EVP Bala Sathyanarayanan bought 450 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.76 per share, with a total value of $26,442.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $636,253.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GEF opened at $64.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $72.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. Bank of America raised Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greif in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Greif Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.