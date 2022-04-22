Growth N. V. Biotech Buys 150,000 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Stock

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.29 per share, for a total transaction of $493,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,138,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,615,342.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

BDTX opened at $2.96 on Friday. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BDTX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4,599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 588,232 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. BioImpact Capital LLC purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover, develops, and commercializes medicines for patient with genetically defined tumors. It develops BDTX-189, an irreversible small molecule inhibitor that is designed to targets oncogenic proteins defined by the non-canonical epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 driver mutations.

