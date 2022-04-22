Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico was constituted as part of the process of opening to the private investment the Mexican airport system. Currently the aeronautic infrastructure has become the base of every service of air transportation; constituting this a pole of development around which a series of activities of great economic importance is articulated: business, aeronautic services, commerce, business, etc. It administers, operates, maintains and develops twelve airports in the regions of the Pacific and Center of Mexico, in the cities of Guadalajara, Hermosillo, Puerto Vallarta, Aguascalientes, La Paz, Tijuana, Leon, among other. “

PAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of PAC opened at $145.82 on Wednesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 1 year low of $102.41 and a 1 year high of $167.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day moving average of $136.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 28.06% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $250.17 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 184.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

