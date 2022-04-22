HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,827 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 112,339 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $9,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.2% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 14.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 3.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. 16.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on HDB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HDFC Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

HDB opened at $55.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.90 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.68.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

