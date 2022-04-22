Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Sells 20,000 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $627,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,564,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,152,474.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 14th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 32,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $1,009,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 2,168 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $67,403.12.

On Thursday, April 7th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $468,600.00.

On Tuesday, April 5th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 48,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total value of $1,478,400.00.

On Friday, April 1st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $186,372.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $1,408,950.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 16,496 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $496,034.72.

On Thursday, March 17th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 20,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.67, for a total value of $593,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 80,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $2,391,200.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 210,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $6,169,800.00.

Shares of VNOM opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 2.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 241.03%.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 13,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,087,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 134,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,956 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 34,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

