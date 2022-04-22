I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Gap Up to $12.84

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.84, but opened at $15.44. I-Mab shares last traded at $13.95, with a volume of 54,325 shares changing hands.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.59.
About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on I-Mab (IMAB)
- What Should Investors Take Away From Boston Beer’s Earnings?
- High-Yield Kinder Morgan Is Still A Buy
- NextEra Energy Offers a Long-Term Gain if You Can Tolerate Short-Term Pain
- Steel Dynamics Scales New Heights On Record Results
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Stock Hits Four Figures Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.