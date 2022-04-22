Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.66

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.66 and last traded at $27.56, with a volume of 4624 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.30.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.97.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.08, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 3.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

